Cowes’ Shepards Marina and the Cowes Harbour Services Boatyard, at East Cowes, have been closed to the public and all of its contractors today (Tuesday).

It follows the Government’s instructions announced last night (Monday).

Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC) says it means that all non-essential movements and operations should cease.

CHC’s Harbour Taxi service, which had been operating under restricted conditions, has also been stopped until further notice.

CHC says it will continue to maintain harbour patrols though, to ensure vessels and assets remain safe and protected.

Plans are in place to provide a fuel service for essential customers and vessels, such as harbour vessels, pilot boats, the RNLI, and any works vessels required to carry out key supplies duties.

This fuel service will be run on a request basis.

Until further notice, we request that all enquiries to CHC are made by email to the Harbour Office: [email protected]

Customers of Shepards Marina are requested to email any queries to the Marina via: [email protected] o.uk.

Cowes Harbour Services Boatyard customers are also requested to contact the yard via email for any queries: [email protected]





