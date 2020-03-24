The Isle of Wight’s B&Q store has been classed as an ‘essential retailer’ by the Government and will be staying open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last night (Monday) the Prime Minister ordered non-essential shops to close as part of the latest measure to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

It was part of a number of actions, including increased measures on social distancing.

The Isle of Wight’s only B&Q store is based on Dodnor Lane, Newport.

The store is closed today while plans are put in place, but will reopen tomorrow.

A B&Q spokesperson said:

“Last night, the Prime Minister announced that all non-essential retailers will close to help stop the spread of Covid-19. “We have now learnt that the DIY and Hardware store sector has been categorised as an essential retailer by the government. “We are now working out the safest and simplest way to support communities in providing only essential products moving forwards. “Our stores, as we prepare, will be closed today, Tuesday March 24. “Thank you for your understanding and support in advance. More information will follow.”





