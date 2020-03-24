Blue-light services and key workers are the only people allowed on the Floating Bridge from tomorrow (25).

The Isle of Wight Council says it will limit passengers and vehicle journeys for essential people ONLY from 5am tomorrow morning.

It says it is to ensure that staff and passengers are able to maintain social distancing, whilst keeping this vital transport link available for those who need it.

Foot passenger capacity will be reduced, with the lower passenger numbers limited to six people, and the upper deck limited to 12 people.

Car lanes might be used for foot passengers if necessary, which will mean more can be carried.

To make sure that everybody is following this new limitation, staff may ask passengers or drivers about their journey.

The council says the definition of ‘essential workers’ can be found here.



