A Sandown man has pleaded guilty to stealing goods and cash worth up to £700.

35-year-old, Craig Nathan Knowles, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) and admitted to committing three robberies.

Hampshire Constabulary says the incidents happened on 19 November, 27 November and 16 December at shops along Avenue Road in Sandown.

Mr Knowles, of no fixed abode, was arrested by police on 17 December.

The court heard how he had threatened staff, and in total over the three dates had stolen goods and cash worth up to approximately £700.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on May 1.



