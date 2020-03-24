Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely says he has assurances that the Government is listening, after he asked ministers to approve plans to improve communication between the Island’s three ferry operators.

Currently, competition law prevents Wightlink, Red Funnel and Hovertravel from talking but Mr Seely has asked ministers to allow it amid the coronavirus pandemic, as first reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

Speaking in the House of Commons last night (Monday), Mr Seely asked the front bench to waive the rule so ferries can work on resilience plans collectively.

Mr Seely described the ferry firms as a ‘lifeline for the Island’ and key to the transportation of food, passengers and other supplies.

He said:

“Although we are an island, we need to stay open because we need food going out and coming in, we need key workers to go backwards and forwards, and we need people to continue to receive life-saving medical treatment in Southampton and Portsmouth. “If the ferry firms fall over, we cannot do that.”

In his latest speech in the House of Commons, the Island’s MP also sought reassurance from the government that nurses – particularly those at Mountbatten (the Island’s hospice) – would be able to administer other opiates, aside from morphine, should these supplies become short.

He said there was currently a ‘glitch in the system’ that prevented this.

The Cabinet Office Minister assured the Island’s MP that the issue of opiate administration was being looked into and that Mr Seely would shortly be receiving a letter from the Secretary of State with regard to the ferry issue.

Penny Mordaunt said:

“The Department of Health and NHS England are looking at this precise issue of being able to authorise other healthcare professionals to administer other opiates, and I am assured by my honourable friend that he will very shortly be getting a letter from the Secretary of State with regard to the Isle of Wight ferry issue. “I do not know its content, I am not briefed on that, but his lobbying has worked.”

Speaking afterwards, Mr Seely said he looks forward to receiving a letter from the Secretary of State.



