Isle of Wight cancer patients have been expressing their concerns about being made to exit their vehicles on Red Funnel crossings between East Cowes and Southampton.

Several patients are travelling between the Island and Southampton to receive vital radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Yesterday, a patient on an afternoon sailing was told they must leave their vehicle – despite having a weak immune system due to the treatment, increasing the risk of contracting coronavirus.

The patient also told Isle of Wight Radio that an announcement was made saying that the ferry had run out of hand sanitiser.

Red Funnel said that upcoming crossings are already pre-booked with essential travel and freight, and the traffic levels are too high to be able to offer the ability for all passengers to remain in their vehicles.

The patient told Isle of Wight Radio:

“It was quite frankly, a very nervous experience. I asked to stay in the car, but was told I couldn’t. “I have almost no immune system and I was putting myself at risk. “I can’t change the time of my treatment, so I have to get the closest ferry to the time otherwise I am just waiting hours.”

The cross-Solent company has already introduced two crossings from East Cowes and Southampton where passengers MUST remain in their vehicles – but admits it will be looking to increase that amount.

A spokesperson for Red Funnel said:

“Red Funnel is doing the best we can to offer crossings whereby customers are allowed to remain in their vehicles. In order to permit the exemption of legislation to enable passengers to travel in their vehicles, strict limitations are required on the amount of vehicle traffic we can carry. “This is to ensure that there is enough space between vehicles so that passengers are able to evacuate their vehicles and ultimately the ship in case of an emergency or fire situation. At the moment, upcoming crossings are already pre-booked with essential travel and freight, and the traffic levels are too high for us to be able to offer the ability for all passengers to remain in their vehicles. “As we move forward, we anticipate expanding the number of ‘vehicle deck only’ crossings in order to provide more options and flexibility. “For now we have been able to introduce two crossings out of Southampton, and East Cowes, per day where customers can and must stay in their vehicles. We have these available today, departing Southampton at 18:00 and 21:00. In this specific situation, we would strongly advise the customer to consider our 18:00 crossing. ”





