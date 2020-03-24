The National Poo Museum, based on the Isle of Wight, has come up with a unique way to show you how long your toilet paper will last during the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after Islanders were found to be bulk buying certain supermarket items, leaving the vulnerable without certain necessities, as previously reported.

In an effort to make light relief of how much loo roll we need, the poo museum, situated in Sandown, has created a Coronavirus Poop Calculator.

Its aim is to show us how much poo we have to produce in order to use up our precious stock.

According to the calculator, an average healthy human produces 400 grams of poop every day.

On average, a person uses one toilet paper roll for every 12 days.

Are you an easy going pooper? A casual pooper? Maybe a pretty heavy defecator? Or even the master shi**er?

Find out now using the online calculator, here.



