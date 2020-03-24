The Isle of Wight’s tourism boss is telling holiday makers ‘we will still be here in the months to come’, as the UK comes to terms with new lockdown rules.

Visit Isle of Wight’s Will Myles is urging Islanders ‘stay at home, protect yourselves and the community and remain positive.’

In a statement released today (Tuesday), he told Isle of Wight Radio that he wants to reassure tourism businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He said:

“I’d like to reassure our tourism businesses on the Island – which together represent a vital economic driver for the Isle of Wight – that we are continuing to work to ensure that you have access to all the information there is to assist you at this difficult time. “With your help and feedback, we will continue to work closely with the both Local and National Government an d national industry bodies to make sure that they are kept fully aware of the situation on the Island and support is provided where needed. “Ultimately, this is a global situation, unlike any in living memory.”

He also has this message for those who were planning a trip to the Island in the near future:

“To our visitors who will be disappointed that they are unable to join us here at this time, I’d like to say that we will still be here in the months to come and ready to welcome you in good health when the time is right.”

Business advice and support can be found here.



