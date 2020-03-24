A 28-year-old woman has been charged with murder and attempted murder following a fatal car crash in west London.

Officers were called at around 12.50am to Salisbury Street, Acton, after a 54-year-old man died when he was hit by a car.

The driver left the car and attacked another man, who was not seriously injured.

Rhian Beresford, 28, of Hope Gardens, Acton, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

She is being held in custody and will appear at Ealing Magistrates’ Court later today.

