A classic car has been severely damaged after it was thought to have been hit by another vehicle in Gurnard – which then left the scene.

Isle of Wight Radio has been told the MGB GT was crashed into in Tuttons Hill last night (Tuesday) – and pushed 20ft down the road.

The owner said it was her ‘dream car’ which she had wanted since she was a teenager – and was given to her by her uncle, four years ago.

An appeal has been put out by the car’s owner for the person to own up to the incident, which happened around 8pm.

Parts of another car – a SEAT – were found at the scene.



