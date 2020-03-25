Do you live in Ryde and do you need help during the coronavirus pandemic?

Ryde Town Council working with Aspire Ryde and other organisations in the community has created a local support community Hub for Ryde residents.

You can access:

Assistance for those in food poverty

Assistance for those struggling to obtain food or supplies

Assistance for those in vulnerable situations

Assistance for those experiencing difficulties with self-Isolation

Advice and information from the Citizens Advice Bureau

Assistance with dog walking, post and prescription pick-ups

Mental Health support

Meanwhile, packed lunches are being distributed at Ryde ARCH, Upper High Street – to pupils of Ryde Academy registered for free school meals. You can come and collect them between 12 and 2pm Monday to Friday.

The Ryde Community HUB is linked to an Islandwide HUB and Helpline coordinated by Isle of Wight Community Action. This can be reached on (01983) 823600 and is available 9am – 5pm seven days per week or 811105.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

Mayor of Ryde Michael Lilley told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Ryde Town Council and Aspire have now set up an operational Ryde Coronavirus Community Action HUB and we have a growing band of volunteers joining us to help out to people in need. I urge people to keep safe, self-isolate and only go out as instructed to shop or exercise but remembering to keep to social distancing rules. Ryde has a wonderful community and together we will get through this difficult time. Together we will create hope for all.”





