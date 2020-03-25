From the end of this month (March), Isle of Wight drivers will be given a six-month MOT exemption by the government.

MOT due dates for cars, motorcycles and light vans are be extended by six months to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It means that if your vehicle’s MOT expires is on or after March 30, your vehicle will automatically have its current expiry date extended.

However, the government says Islanders must keep your vehicle safe to drive during this time.

If your first MOT was due before that date and your vehicle did not pass it will not get an extension.

In this case, the government says your vehicle will need to pass an MOT before you can drive it again.

MOT centres and garages are allowed to remain open so that people can use their vehicle to shop for basic necessities, for any medical need, or to travel to and from work – when absolutely essential.

More information can be found here.



