Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, Trust Chief Executive, Maggie Oldham, revealed the sharp rise in confirmed cases.

Last night (Tuesday), the Government revealed there were three confirmed cases – that figure is now eight.

Ms Oldham told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The Isle of Wight figure now stands at eight.

“We will certainly see more cases on the Island and we are expecting to see more cases in the coming days.

“Coronavirus is the biggest challenge ever for the NHS – and we all have a part to play.”