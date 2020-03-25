It was called to Halletts Shute at just after 4.30pm.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service is urging Islanders to ‘stay at home and save lives’.

Crews were first alerted after a nearby resident’s smoke alarm went off. The fire service says the person could not understand why.

Freshwater’s H79P1 and H79W1 just returned from a large unattended bonfire. Please stay home to help save lives and please don’t light huge bonfires and leave them unattended because we want to stay home too as much as possible! #firesafety #iwight #firefighter pic.twitter.com/UBvR2sVg67 — Freshwater Fire Stn (@FreshwaterFire) March 25, 2020

It has since been revealed that a ‘huge bonfire’ was the cause.

One pump and a water carrier were called and have since put out the blaze.