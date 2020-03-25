Firefighters have been tackling a ‘large bonfire’ left unattended in Yarmouth this afternoon (Wednesday).
Crews were first alerted after a nearby resident’s smoke alarm went off. The fire service says the person could not understand why.
Freshwater’s H79P1 and H79W1 just returned from a large unattended bonfire. Please stay home to help save lives and please don’t light huge bonfires and leave them unattended because we want to stay home too as much as possible! #firesafety #iwight #firefighter pic.twitter.com/UBvR2sVg67
— Freshwater Fire Stn (@FreshwaterFire) March 25, 2020