Photo from Freshwater Fire.

Firefighters have been tackling a ‘large bonfire’ left unattended in Yarmouth this afternoon (Wednesday).

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service is urging Islanders to ‘stay at home and save lives’.
It was called to Halletts Shute at just after 4.30pm.

Crews were first alerted after a nearby resident’s smoke alarm went off. The fire service says the person could not understand why.

It has since been revealed that a ‘huge bonfire’ was the cause.
One pump and a water carrier were called and have since put out the blaze.



