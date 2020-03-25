The Isle of Wight Council has performed a u-turn for the floating bridge – saying it is still open to everyone, however, essential workers will be ‘given priority’.

It comes within 24 hours of the local authority saying emergency service employees and key workers are the only people allowed on the Floating Bridge from today (Wednesday).

The Isle of Wight Council has clarified the new arrangements and says is still open to all but essential workers will be given priority.

A spokesman said:

“The floating bridge is still operating, and we are prioritising foot passenger and vehicle journeys to ensure essential workers can cross all times. “Other passengers are still able to use the service but we would remind people of the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. “We will ensure that staff and foot passengers are able to maintain social distancing, whilst keeping this vital transport link available for those who need it. “Therefore foot passenger capacity will be reduced so that lower passenger accommodation will be limited to six people, and the upper deck limited to twelve people. “If necessary, empty vehicle lanes may be used for foot passengers. “All users are reminded to use either prepay at the ticket machines or use a Saver Card as we will not be handling cash at this time.”





