In a display of ‘true island spirit’, the Isle of Wight Distillery team has turned its expertise and knowledge to the production of hand sanitiser for locals in need.

The hand sanitiser has been created using a World Health Organisation recommended formula and is expected to be ready for distribution by the end of this week.

The initiative has been set up to support the local community, with special priority being given to key workers and organisations experiencing shortages, such as schools, residential homes, hospices and postal workers.

The distillery will be working with the Isle of Wight Council to supply the gel on a not-for- profit basis to those in need – and will also be making donations to vulnerable individuals and institutions who are doing critical work to support the wider community.

The Isle of Wight Distillery is part of an industry-wide craft gin movement which has seen distilleries switch production from gin to hand sanitiser to help beat the scourge of coronavirus in their local areas.

Creator of the distillery’s signature spirit Mermaid Gin, Xavier Baker, said:

“We’re seeing many Island businesses responding to the crisis with generosity, ingenuity and community spirit. We hope to be of service to our local community at this challenging time.”

Isle of Wight Distillery Co-Founder, Conrad Gauntlett, said:

“Putting something back locally has always been part of our motivation for building the distillery and our brands – in these difficult times, we’re glad we can do something so immediate and critical to the health of the Island.”





