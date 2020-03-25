The Isle of Wight’s Pizza Hut Restaurant has announced it has closed for the foreseeable future.

It comes after the government ordered all pubs, clubs, restaurants and other leisure facilities to shut, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

The Newport branch has joined KFC and McDonalds in closing its doors, following the Prime Minister’s announcement.

In a statement, Pizza Hut CEO Jens Hofma confirmed that ‘a select number of locations will continue to provide Uber Eats and Deliveroo home delivery service’. However, the Island is not one of those.

The company says that the government support scheme will allow them to retain their ‘wonderful teams’.

Restaurant General Manager of the Isle of Wight’s Hut, Carol Chapman, says that she looks forward to seeing all of her customers very soon.



