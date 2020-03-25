Stag Lane Motors is offering a FREE breakdown and recovery service for key workers on the Isle of Wight – if you are not a member of a breakdown firm already.

If you work at St Mary’s Hospital, teach at one of the Islands schools or work in a supermarket – you are a key worker and have the right to this service.

Scroll for a full list of key workers.

The news comes as drivers have been granted a six-month extension to their MOT.

Janet Grist, from Stag Lane Motors told Isle of Wight Radio:

“All key-workers on the Island just need to show some ID to prove they are a key worker and we will help how we can with recovery”.

Find a full list of key workers here.

If you need help with your vehicle call Stag Lane Motors on 01983 522443.



