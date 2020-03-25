A nationwide event to celebrate and thank those who are caring for us during the coronavirus pandemic is to take place tomorrow evening – and we’d love you to get involved!

With events moving at such a pace in the grip of this pandemic, every day brings new developments and announcements that affect the way we live, with impacts on society and the wider economy that are hard to predict at this point.

One thing that is for certain is that every day, hundreds of members of our community still go to work and put their health on the line, to care for those who need it most.

Isle of Wight Radio is proud to support the ‘#ClapForOurCarers’ initiative, which hopes to see us all join together for a round of applause all who are working around the clock to keep us safe and fight coronavirus.

At 8pm tomorrow (Thursday), the nation will pause for a mass applause, to recognise the immense efforts of NHS workers.

We would love it if you would join us at your front doors, balconies and windows and applaud our heroes.

If you plan to take part in the applause tonight we’d love to see your videos. Send them in via our Facebook page, or to [email protected]



