The Prime Minister has praised the efforts of the NHS, which he said has “limited” numbers of staff and equipment, he has also thanked those who have signed up to volunteer and support front line staff – 405,000 have come forward in 24 hours.

It follows the Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s announcement from the Cheif Executive – first reported in an exclusive interview with Isle of Wight Radio – that there are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 here on the Island.

Maggie Oldham has warned that “a surge in very unwell people is imminently coming” and urged Islanders to follow the Government guidelines and stay at home.

21-year-old Chloe Middleton from Buckinghamshire is reportedly the youngest person with no underlying health conditions – to die after contracting the deadly virus.

This morning Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19. According to Clarence House the 71-year old is self-isolating in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall, who has not contracted the virus.

In Parliament…

Boris Johnson has been battling it out in Prime Minister’s Questions against the outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, in what was his last PMQs as leader of the opposition.

After coming under pressure about construction workers and testing kits, the Prime Minister promised further details to support the self-employed will be announced over the next few days.

The Coronavirus Bill has also been passed by MPs this afternoon – which will relax competition law – allowing the Island’s ferry firms to have ‘resilience planning talks’. The unprecedented move will allow essential goods to be transported here and enable patients to continue to undergo treatment on the mainland.

Parliament will now break up for an early Easter recess and is expected to return no sooner than April 21.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, yesterday (Tuesday), the Health Secretary Matt Hancock launched a huge appeal for 250,000 volunteers to support NHS workers on the front line during the pandemic.

Mr Hancock also outlined plans for the ExCel Centre in London to transform into a hospital and said final year medics and nurses will start work in the health sector imminently.

On the Isle of Wight…

Today on the Isle of Wight, key workers are being offered a free vehicle recovery service – if you are not a member of breakdown firm already.

It comes as drivers have been granted a six-month extension for their MOT.

The Isle of Wight Council has also reiterated that the floating bridge will still allow passengers on board but key workers will be prioritised at this time.

If you are vulnerable and need support you can contact the Isle of Wight Council on its (01983) 823600 helpline.

Alternatively, you can also seek help and advice from Mountbatten.

