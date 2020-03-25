Isle of Wight police have denied reports that a body has been found in Ryde.
*Updated*
A video circulated online showing officers at The Balcony, at Esplanade Pavilion.
However, Hampshire Constabulary says it can ‘categorically confirm’ that it is not a body ‘being carried down the stairs at Ryde Bowling alley.’
A spokesperson said:
“I can categorically confirm this is not the case and was an injured person who needed medical assistance.
“Thankfully nothing more sinister as there’s a good chance a next of kin would have seen it before we could have told them – please think before posting!”
*Updated 6.05pm
*Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that a man fell and cracked his head at around 3.07pm.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance.