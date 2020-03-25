Isle of Wight police have denied reports that a body has been found in Ryde.

*Updated*

A video circulated online showing officers at The Balcony, at Esplanade Pavilion.

However, Hampshire Constabulary says it can ‘categorically confirm’ that it is not a body ‘being carried down the stairs at Ryde Bowling alley.’

A spokesperson said:

“I can categorically confirm this is not the case and was an injured person who needed medical assistance. “Thankfully nothing more sinister as there’s a good chance a next of kin would have seen it before we could have told them – please think before posting!”

*Updated 6.05pm

*Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that a man fell and cracked his head at around 3.07pm.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance.



