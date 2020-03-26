BREAKING

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has put forward a much anticipated financial package for the self-employed, who are losing their incomes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rishi Sunak said the economic support the government will offer the self-employed – who he said had “not been forgotten about” is in the form of a grant.

A new “self-employed income support scheme” is being developed. The government will pay the self-employed a grant of 80% of your average monthly profit over the last two years.

The much-awaited announcement today (Thursday) was directed at musicians, electricians, taxi drivers, childminders and hairdressers.

The chancellor said you can access the scheme via HMRC in June.

It comes as 468 people who tested positive for coronavirus have now died in the UK. There are eight confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight, according to Cheif Executive at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Maggie Oldham.

As previously reported, tonight at 8pm we are being urged to come together and clap as a nation – to show our appreciation to NHS staff working through the pandemic.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, yesterday (Wednesday) the Prime Minister said 405,000 volunteers have now signed up to support NHS workers. The first volunteers have set off out and about on the Isle of Wight today.

The Home Office announced earlier if we continue to flout lockdown rules, we will be breaking the law and could be arrested by police – under new public health regulations strengthening police enforcement powers in England.

On the Isle of Wight today

The Isle of Wight Festival was cancelled earlier – would-be-festival-goers will hear from the ticket company within five days, according to festival organiser John Giddings.

Free parking was announced for key workers and Island residents needing to go out for essential reasons only, by the leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Councillor Dave Stewart.

As previously reported, the Isle of Wight Council has reminded Islanders we must pay our council tax as normal – saying there has been no announcement from the Government saying otherwise.



