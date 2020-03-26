HM Coastguard has urged Islanders to stay away from the coast and to follow Government warnings to stay at home because of Coronavirus.

People are still going to the coast and beach, and HM Coastguard is getting a number of calls reporting groups of people on beaches across the UK.

We’re also being reminded that staying in isn’t just for our safety, but for everyone else too – including the Coastguard should they need to help you.

Pete Mizen, assistant director for HM Coastguard, said:

“The rules are very simple and can be found on the Government website. Stay at home. The risk of spreading Coronavirus is huge and while you might be okay, the person you give it to may not. And if you get into trouble and have to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, you’re then putting frontline emergency responders at risk of COVID-19 too. “At this time of the year the beaches aren’t lifeguarded which is a double risk to you and our emergency responders. Help us to help you. Stay at home.”





