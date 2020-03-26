A community support group has been launched in Niton to help vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Community Response and Back-up’ – CRAB for short – provides vital support, services and resources to the local community and to businesses.

It is made up of around 30 volunteers who will help residents access the provisions, prescriptions and essential services they need.

Will Thurbin, Coordinator of the CRAB Group, Niton said:

“We, like the rest of the island, have many older and vulnerable people living in Niton, and we feel it is our collective duty to look after and protect them. “In the coming days we will be introducing a number of additional services that will support them and the community as a whole.”

Also launched is the CRAB website www.crabniton.org which will bring a constant feed of news, hints and tips for keeping well, active and connected as well as information about accessing essential goods and services.

The website is being supported by a helpline, enabling residents and businesses to get live and bespoke advice and information. The helpline number is: 01983 730 748.

A minibus service will enable volunteers to deliver people and services.

Anyone wanting to volunteer, should contact the group directly.



