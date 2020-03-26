Parking charges have been waived by the Isle of Wight Council, to allow key workers and volunteers to pull together in the Island’s effort to beat coronavirus.

EXCLUSIVE

You now have free parking for thirty minutes across the Island, if you are picking up prescriptions, dropping off supplies to the elderly and vulnerable – Cllr Dave Stewart told Isle of Wight Radio he didn’t want Islanders to “worry about money” during the pandemic.

The leader of the Isle of Wight Council also repeated the importance of staying at home to protect our NHS and keep case numbers down.

There are now eight cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight – according to Maggie Oldham, Cheif Executive at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Cllr Stewart told Isle of Wight Radio “remember the virus doesn’t spread itself” and said police will be patrolling the Island to ensure we are only going out for one of four reasons or if we are a key worker.



