The number of confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight is now at 7 – according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The number of deaths in the UK has now risen to 578 – meaning 113 people have died since yesterday.

There are now 11,658 confirmed cases in the UK, a rise of 2,129 since yesterday.

You can hear what the leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Dave Stewart, had to say in regard to the Council’s response to the pandemic below.

Latest Official Coronavirus Information and Advice From the Isle of Wight Council Listen to the very latest advice from Dave Stewart, the leader of the Isle of Wight Council. He joined the breakfast show team this morning on Isle of Wight Radio. Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Donnerstag, 26. März 2020





