Volunteers supporting NHS workers at St Mary’s Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic are out and about for the first time on the Isle of Wight today (Thursday).

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, 405,000 signed up to the government scheme yesterday (Wednesday).

Volunteers are picking up essential items such as food, medication or other supplies for staff – to ensure they have the best possible support to treat patients with COVID-19.

If you are over 18 and in good health, you can sign up online here.

The App (below) shows other active volunteers on the Island and directs you to your next task.





