The floating bridge will not be operating for some time today (Thursday) with no replacement foot passenger launch service.

The Isle of Wight Council says ‘urgent essential maintenance’ needs to take place between 1.30pm and 4.30pm to replace a guide wheel.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Council said:

“It has been identified this morning that a guide wheel on the Floating Bridge requires replacement, and in order to undertake the repair before any potential tightening of restrictions, we have decided to carry out this essential task this afternoon. As a consequence, the Floating Bridge service will be suspended between 1330 and 1630 this afternoon. There will not be a replacement foot passenger launch service.”





