The Isle of Wight Council says there has been a ‘misunderstanding’ over the paying of Council tax – and that you should continue to pay as normal.

In a statement released today, the Council says that there has been no announcement from the government that Council Tax payments have been frozen, therefore payments should be made as normal from April 1.

The statement adds:

“The Isle of Wight Council understands that many people are impacted as a result of businesses closing and household income reducing at this very difficult time. “If you cannot afford to pay your Aprils instalment as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak you can request your instalments are extended into February and March. This option will extend your payments and does not reduce the total amount to be paid.”

It has also launched a ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ page on its website which aims to solve common queries.

You can apply to extend your council tax payments here.



