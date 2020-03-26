The organisers of the Isle of Wight Festival say they have made the tough decision to cancel this year’s event, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, festival boss John Giddings has vowed that the event will return better than ever in 2021.

Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran were among a stellar line up of acts scheduled to perform on the weekend of June 11-14 at Seaclose Park, Newport.

Today’s announcement comes after the government confirmed emergency workers would no longer be used at mass gatherings.

Festival bosses say they do not think it would be safe to continue…

The Isle of Wight Festival is the latest in a long list of music festivals to be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary event was called off earlier this month, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

Information about refunds can be found here.



