Whilst the Isle of Wight Zoo might be closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t mean we must go without the animals!

Thanks to the donation of two web cams by Island IT company Dataswift, some new arrivals at the Isle of Wight zoo can be viewed day or night via the internet..

Two lion brothers, Vigo and Kumba, were brought to the zoo last year after being saved from a Spanish circus where they spent most of their lives cooped up together in a lorry trailer.

They recently moved into their new accommodation, which came complete with a heated sleeping area and specially reinforced full-height windows, allowing the public incredible face to face encounters with the king-sized duo.

As the zoo has closed its doors for now, it wants us to make sure that ‘gone doesn’t mean forgotten’.

Keepers will be feeding the lions at midday nearly every day so that those watching the camera can catch the action.

Lawrence Bates, The Zoo’s Head of Zoological Operations said:

“As well as being a fantastic for the public, the cameras are a great tool for keepers who can now keep a remote eye on the boys from the comfort of their own home. “Beware though the pastime is incredibly addictive!”

He added:

“It costs £1000 a month to care for our big cats so a period with no income is daunting for us. We really need the public’s help to get through.”

The Trust has asked for donations to be made to its crowdfunding campaign which you can access through the website.

A donation area has been set up at the entrance to the Zoo for those that want to donate food for the animals.



