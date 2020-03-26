A man in his 70s has been found dead at an address in Ryde High Street.

Police officers, wearing ‘personal protective equipment’, made the discovery following a call at 2.40pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Hampshire Constabulary says that it is assessing every incident reported to the force and will wear specialist equipment where necessary.

A file is being prepared for the coroner to establish a cause of death. The man’s next of kin have been informed.

The force says:

“Our priority is the safety and welfare of our communities, and we will play our part in reducing the spread of infection and keeping our NHS functioning.”

Hampshire Constabulary says the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Earlier, police reminded Islanders to be responsible when contacting them, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.



