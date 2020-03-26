The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary is ‘lifting the spirits’ with a music video from Island duo ‘Double Take’.

The popular Island tourist attraction closed its doors earlier this week, due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has left the charity’s main source of income largely reduced.

WATCH video below…

As a way of spreading awareness, the charity – which is home to 97 donkeys and 26 ponies, all of which rescued or found abandoned – has been sharing updates on life at its site in Wroxall.

One of these videos is a music video from Island duo ‘Double Take’, who were due to perform at the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary’s fundraising event ‘Concert In The Courtyard’ this summer, which has been canceled.

Tracey Hawkes, from the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary, said:

“Double Take perform at our concert in a courtyard here at the donkey sanctuary, along with other performers free of charge “We have had to cancel all of our events and concerts, so they took it upon themselves to try and raise morale at this difficult time, of which we are very appreciative.”

You Raise Me Up Our friends Double Take – who were going to perform for us at "Concert in the Courtyard" this summer – have recorded the donkeys (and all of us) a special music video to lift our spirits.Enjoy "You Raise Me Up" – which we're sure we could all do with right now. Thank you so much Double Take – you're both stars!Isle of Wight Radio – Island Echo – Isle of Wight County Press – Vectis Radio – @BBC Radio Solent – BBC South Today – @Red Funnel Isle of Wight Ferry – Wightlink Isle of Wight Ferries Gepostet von Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary am Dienstag, 24. März 2020

Whilst the sanctuary is currently closed to visitors, it is urging the public to keep supporting its work with donations, or by adopting one of its donkeys.



