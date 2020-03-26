We’re being reminded to use the online crime reporting service to report non-urgent crimes and submit enquiries.

We should always call 999 in an emergency where a crime is in progress or there is a threat to life.

Christopher Gregory, Police Corporate Communications Officer, said:

“Our priority is the safety and welfare of our communities, and we will play our part in reducing the spread of infection and keeping our NHS functioning.

“If you do need to call us, we will ask you some additional questions about your health to assess how we can best respond.

“This may mean that we ask you to report online or that we deal with your matter over the phone in situations where we may have previously sent an officer to see you.

“This is to help us keep you and our officers and staff safe and limit the spread of infection.

“Our teams remain out and about to speak to people as safely as possible, and we will continue to update you on social media.”