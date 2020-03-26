Cinema giant Cineworld appears to have backtracked on redundancy plans, promising to standby workers it had previously told to ‘reapply once the coronavirus pandemic is over.’

The news comes following the Government’s pledge to pay 80% of the salaries of staff kept on by employers.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, it is understood that a number of employees at the Newport branch were offered voluntary redundancy in light of the cinema’s temporary closure.

However, the company has performed an apparent u-turn, describing Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement as a ‘game changer’.

It has promised that all of its hourly-paid workers will be offered the government-backed furlough option.

A spokesperson says it means staff can ‘keep their jobs for the future.’

A statement reads:

“We were very pleased when the government announced its financial scheme to support companies like ours. This scheme will allow us to do what we couldn’t do before, which is to offer all our employees who are unable to work while our cinemas are closed, to be furloughed and therefore still paid during this time, as well as keeping their jobs for the future. “The government package was a real game changer and we wait for clarification regarding the details. “The well-being of our employees has always been a top priority for Cineworld and the company will continue to support them as much as possible”.

Newport’s Cineworld shut its doors last week, as previously reported.



