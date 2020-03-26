The Royal Navy says it has been responding to “unusually high levels of activity” by Russian warships around the UK.

Seven vessels from the country have been spotted in the English Channel and North Sea in recent days.

A number of British ships were involved in what the Navy described as a “large-scale operation”, supported by military helicopters.

Lieutenant Nick Ward, HMS Tyne’s Executive Officer, said:

“As the Armed Forces are helping the NHS save lives in the UK, it’s essential the Navy continues to deliver the tasks we have always performed to help keep Britain safe. “This is very much part of routine business for HMS Tyne and represents one of the many roles our patrol vessels perform in support of the Royal Navy’s commitments. “This is our core business and represents an enduring commitment to uphold the security of the UK.”

