The Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society (RIWAS) are reminding us that local food providers are ‘open for business’.

The society’s ‘Wight Marque’ accreditation scheme, the Island’s food and drink provenance scheme, is made up of several Isle of Wight businesses which specialise in local produce.

Graham Biss, RIWAS Vice Chairman said:

“All our Wight Marque accredited farm shops are not only open for business but most have extended their services by now offering door to door delivery across the island. Most of our members offer an online service and despite all restaurants, cafes and bars being closed many Wight Marque members are now offering a takeaway and delivery service for cooked meals for the first time.”

We’re being urged to show our support to local businesses during the pandemic.





