Extra measures to ensure the safety of blood donors have been introduced on the Isle of Wight.

The Isle of Wight Blood and Transplant service says that donors are still needed to help maintain stocks at good levels in the weeks and months ahead.

There is no evidence to suggest that coronavirus can be transmitted through blood donation.

Despite this, the service is triaging everyone who arrives to donate to ensure that only people with no risk factors can enter the donation area.

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson said:

“We need people on the Isle of Wight who are fit and healthy to keep donating as normal during the coronavirus outbreak. We’ve put extra safety measures in place and safety is always our number one priority. We’re now doing extra cleaning and this week we’ve started triaging everyone who arrives so only people with no risk factors can enter the donation area. “A lot of people have called us asking if sessions are still going ahead. We need them to know that our sessions and donor centres are still open and that travel to blood donation sessions is essential for the NHS. Blood donation is a reason to do something amazing. Blood donation saves lives.”

For more information on becoming a donor, you can visit the official website.



