The Floating Bridge will be out of service this evening (Friday).

The Isle of Wight Council has announced that ‘essential works’ will be carried out this evening from 11pm, and at the same time tomorrow (Saturday).

The floating bridge will return to service each morning and run as normal during the day.

It’s to carry out work to the vessels guide wheels.

The Council says the vessel has carried fewer than ten people in total after 11pm this week as Islanders heed the government’s ‘Stay At Home, Save Lives’ message.



