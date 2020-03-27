After schools across the Island were told to close last week, students in Year 11 at Carisbrooke College refused to let their spirits be dampened, on what would likely by their final time together.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW…

It was particularly sad for those students in their final year who, with only 48 hours notice that their time at high school was coming to an abrupt end, spent the day saying goodbye to their school and their friends.

Adamant that students should be given a proper send off and with only a day to spare Carisbrooke College organised a celebration assembly in the afternoon led by Mike Peake and Head of Year Judy Smith that rewarded students for their efforts over the year, encouraged them to continue their studies at home and celebrated their successes and achievements from the past 5 years.

At the end of the assembly, a video made by teacher Joe Briscoe showing clips of memorable moments from throughout their time at the school, including footage from 2015 of their first day at Carisbrooke was screened.

