The Isle of Wight Distillery is working around the clock to produce and deliver thousands of litres of hand sanitiser to desperate NHS staff, key workers and vital Island organisations.

The makers of the world-famous Mermaid Gin have turned their hand to producing sanitiser – which has a World Health Organisation approved formula.

Many of the Island’s shops and supermarkets are out of stock – much down to ‘panic buyers’ during the last couple of weeks. Many supermarkets have put a limit, of two or three, on the maximum amount of the same products can be bought.

But the Isle of Wight Distillery has gone the extra mile to help the Islanders in need.

The sanitiser has been put into action in the kitchen at Pan Together as part of Downside Community Centre’s support services to vulnerable people in Pan, Pan Meadows and Barton as part of the coronavirus response.

Rachel Thomson, Community Centre Manager, said:

“We want to send a really big thank you to Xavier Baker and the whole team at the Isle of Wight Distillery for having the great idea of turning their gin-making equipment into a not-for-profit hand gel production line.

“This is really going to help us in these most difficult of times with our meal delivery service, essential shopping provision and prescription-collection offer for local residents in need.”





