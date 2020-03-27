EXCLUSIVE:

“Visitors and tourists are not coming to the Island” according to the MP for the Isle of Wight, Bob Seely. Mr Seely told Isle of Wight Radio the ferries are only operating for “key-workers and essential services” such as food and vital supplies.

It comes as Mr Seely says he has received more than one thousand letters from Island residents asking a wide range of questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

He has issued a document containing a series of responses and useful information for – which will be updated regularly on his website and can be found here.

Mr Seely told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Anyone who writes in will get an updated version of that document and I will get back to people if they need more specific responses. “the majority of people have been asking about ferries and if visitors and tourists are still coming to the Island.The simple answer is no – they are not and the ferries are only running for key workers, essential services, food and medicine supplies – we need these things to still come to the Isle of Wight.”

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Mr Seely has given the ferry companies the go-ahead to start ‘resilience planning talks’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also praised the volunteer network on the Island that have come forward during what he has described as a “unique situation”.



