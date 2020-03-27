Hundreds of tests will take place – for front line workers – over the weekend in a battle to “strengthen” our NHS, according to Number 10 – as the go ahead is given for two new hospitals to be built in Birmingham and Manchester.

It comes as there has been an increase of 2,884 coronavirus cases in 24 hours across the country. The cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight is now at seven – according to the latest figures released by Public Health England.

The rate of infection has been doubling every three to four days – according to medical experts. 759 people have now died.

Michael Gove, the Duchy of Lancaster – who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson at today’s (Friday’s) daily news briefing said we need to “strengthen the NHS'” by obeying the rules in place and stay at home.

On behalf of Number 10, Michael Gove said the government is investing in “life-saving equipment” for patients as well as increasing staff numbers and beds across the health sector. He also promised an “extension of testing” for doctors and nurses.

Sir Simon Stevens, Cheif Executive of the NHS said:

“we will double the number of tests we are doing for front line workers in the NHS by next week… “It is so important everybody follows the medical advice to stay at home and save lives. The NHS is making an extraordinary effort across this country…”

As previously reported, this morning the Prime Minister tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying “mild symptoms” yesterday and so did the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Meanwhile, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty also announced he will be self-isolating at home for the next seven days after displaying ‘minor symptoms’.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio yesterday the Chancellor Rishi Sunac announced plans put in place for the self-employed – which will come into force from June.

On the Isle of Wight

The MP for the Island Bob Seely reassured Islanders earlier “there are no tourists and visitors coming to the Isle of Wight” on the ferries. Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, he said he received over 1,000 queries from constituents about coronavirus in just one week.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry on the Island is banding together to put out a message to would-be tourists of ‘don’t cancel, just postpone’ with a #theislandwillwait campaign.

If you live in Nitton and need help during the pandemic, find details of a new community support hub here.

