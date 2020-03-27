Police say they are ‘investigating’ following an incident involving a group of youths and a postman in Brighstone.

A video circulated on social media appears to show one young Islander shouting at a Royal Mail employee and kicking his van.

New rules implemented by the government currently prevents gatherings of more than two people in public, unless they are family members making an essential trip.

Royal Mail has condemned the incident, saying ‘the safety and welfare of our colleagues is paramount.’

Hampshire Constabulary says it is making enquiries. A spokesperson said:

“We are aware of the incident and are investigating, and are not seeking any further help from the public at this time and will update you further when we have some progress.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said:

“The safety and welfare of our colleagues is paramount. Our postmen and women, who are at the heart of their communities, should be able to carry out their work safely and without any threats. “The Universal Postal Service provides a lifeline to businesses and communities everywhere – and no more so than at this time. “We have reported the matter to the police and we will be helping them with their investigation. As this is an on-going investigation we are unable to comment further.”





