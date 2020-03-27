The Isle of Wight tourism industry is working together to remind visitors of an important message – don’t cancel, just postpone.

The ‘Don’t Cancel… Postpone’ logo is part of the #TheIslandWillWait campaign and is gaining momentum among Island businesses, which asks visitors to not cancel their trip to the UK’s number one holiday island destination, but instead postpone it.

The message is that people should respect the current UK Government instructions to not travel and to remain in their primary residence, and that the Isle of Wight is looking forward to welcoming holiday makers in the future.

The artwork is the creation of an Isle of Wight teenager.

Will Morris, 16 would normally attend Ryde School, but he found the time to create the design in between virtual lessons at his Whitwell home.

Will explains how he came up with the design:

“I came up with the slogan and design in between (and during!) my virtual school lessons, I am glad to see that so many people and businesses have embraced it already and looking forward to others coming on board with it.”

Will is offering businesses on the Isle of Wight the opportunity to have the design personalised with their own business name on the logo, all of which is free of charge.

Businesses are encouraged to take up the offer to make sure that visitors are aware of the joined up message while at the same time promoting their own business.

So far, 40 businesses are displaying their own personalised image across the Isle of Wight.

The campaign is supported by Visit Isle of Wight and Marketing Manager Emma Harris commended the campaign:

“It’s great to see Island businesses pulling together in these uncertain times, and Visit Isle of Wight are fully behind the #TheIslandWillWait campaign. “This, alongside the global tourism industry campaign #ChangetheDate, is a strong message to send out from the Island to our visitors, that we are ready to roll out a warm welcome once again when the time is right. Working together and spreading positivity is how we will get through this.”

If you’d like a personalised design, you can contact [email protected]



