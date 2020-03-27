The Isle of Wight Council has created a “single accommodation offer for everyone that identifies as homeless” during the coronavirus pandemic – in what’s been described as an “unprecedented move”.

This morning (Friday) the government asked local authorities in England to house all rough sleepers by the weekend because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Homeless charity Crisis described the move as “unprecedented” and called it a “landmark” step.

Jamie Brenchley, the council’s service manager for housing needs and homelessness, said:

“We adopted the ‘’everyone in’’ stance very early in this pandemic and have created a single accommodation offer for everyone that identifies as homeless. The council felt it was of vital importance to be able to provide this intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of all those that were homeless. “We continue to review and develop our service offer daily alongside the service experts and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government colleagues which will ensure we keep abreast of the situation.”





