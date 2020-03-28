Police on the Isle of Wight have clarified the rules regarding exercise and dog walking during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a post on the service’s Facebook page, the Police have made clear that Islanders should not be travelling unnecessarily – and this includes making a journey to exercise.

According to the service, a common question asked is: ‘Can I travel from my house to a location to walk my dog, exercise and enjoy the scenery’.

The answer from Hampshire Constabulary is a firm ‘no’.

It’s asking us to walk our dog or conduct our exercise locally to our home address. Any location that requires travelling to is ‘simply too far and outside of the guidance’.

It’s also reminding us to remember why these restrictions are in place.

The post adds:

“As a rough rule of thumb, if you have to ask whether you should be doing something there’s a chance at this time that you probably shouldn’t.”





