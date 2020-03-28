Two men with coronavirus have died on the Isle of Wight, it has been confirmed today (Saturday).

It is the first and second death linked to COVID-19 on the Island, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Both men had underlying health conditions.

Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Two patients have sadly died at St Mary’s Hospital having had laboratory confirmed positive test results for COVID-19. “The two men were in their 70s and 80s and both had underlying health conditions. “Their families have been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Another 260 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 1,019.

Yesterday (Friday), Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed they had tested positive for the illness. Both are now undertaking a period of self-isolation.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, as of Wednesday (25), a total of eight cases had been confirmed on the Isle of Wight.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust CEO Maggie Oldham confirmed the news exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, while also outlining how staff plan on tackling the outbreak here.

Earlier today, Isle of Wight police sought to clarify the rules surrounding the countrywide lockdown. Among the questions answered was whether Islanders could drive to a location to carry out exercise.

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely has paid tribute to the two men.

He said:

“Our thoughts will be with the friends and family of the two men who have passed away. This sad incident is a reminder to us all of the potentially fatal effects of this virus. I urge all Islanders to continue to follow the health guidelines to reduce the likelihood of more deaths on the Island. By doing so we will reduce infections on the Island and keep Islanders safe and there will be fewer fatalities. “I would like to reiterate our deep thanks to the NHS staff on the Island.”





