Undeterred by the current coronavirus crisis, members of Mountbatten’s Community Choir have taken to technology to keep on practising.

WATCH VIDEO below…

Despite being unable to meet for their usual Wednesday night practice in the John Cheverton Centre at Mountbatten Hospice, 43 members of the 100 strong choir were led in song online by leader and Mountbatten Music Therapist Fraser Simpson.

In the first attempt at using webcams and microphones as a group, they practiced a number of songs including ‘That’s what friends are for’.