Islanders in coronavirus lockdown have a new online service to help them find food and other supplies that can be delivered to their door, or picked up.

A new website, A to Z to Me, has been launched and aims to allow easy access to delivery services in all parts of the Island, from the very local Brighstone Village Store, to Isle of Wight based firms that deliver across the country such as The Tomato Stall.

With content curated by Island food reviewers Matt and Cat, visitors to A to Z to Me can find all the information they need for free, with no need to download or sign up.

A to Z to Me lead developer Ian Winter explained:

“We’ve been working on this as a side-project for a while, and the coronavirus situation made us bring the whole thing forward as fast as we could. “We want people to be able to use this right now to find out about local deliveries of food and other supplies.”

Cat James, from Matt and Cat, added:

“Eating out is off the menu, but eating in is not. “This is a fast-changing situation, and we wanted to share up-to-date information that can be easily changed when needed. Thanks to those who have offered help and information. “We hope anybody who is offering deliveries of food, groceries or other products on the Island will put their service details on the website for everyone to use.”

You can find the new A to Z to Me service here.





